Why Canoodling A Canadian Is The Best!

Canadians have a reputation for being polite, friendly, and ridiculously attractive in a flannel shirt.

So it got us wondering... do those same qualities carry over behind closed doors? We can't confirm or deny, but we can have a little fun with the stereotypes.

RELATED: Things Canadians Actually Do During a Long Weekend in the Summer

Here's why sex with a Canadian might just deserve its own gold medal. 🍁

We always ask, "Are you okay?"... then apologize just in case.



Consent isn't just sexy. It's practically a national sport.



We know how to keep things warm through a very long winter.



We've been layering clothes our whole lives. The undressing is half the workout.





Foreplay lasts longer because we're too polite to rush.





We always finish with, "Thanks so much.”





We've survived camping in the rain. A little awkwardness doesn't scare us.





We've spent years perfecting the art of warming cold hands.





We won't leave until we've shovelled your driveway.



If something goes wrong, you'll hear "Sorry" at least six times.





We've survived black flies, mosquitoes, and Leafs playoff heartbreak. We can handle a little pressure.





We don't brag afterward. We quietly say, "That was pretty good, eh?"





We never skip the cuddle. It's basically hibernation practice.





If you're cold, we'll instinctively hand you a hoodie.





And unlike our weather forecast... we're far more reliable than a 30% chance of disappointment. 🇨🇦😏.

