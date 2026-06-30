Why Canoodling A Canadian Is The Best!
Canadians have a reputation for being polite, friendly, and ridiculously attractive in a flannel shirt.
So it got us wondering... do those same qualities carry over behind closed doors? We can't confirm or deny, but we can have a little fun with the stereotypes.
RELATED: Things Canadians Actually Do During a Long Weekend in the Summer
Here's why sex with a Canadian might just deserve its own gold medal. 🍁
- We always ask, "Are you okay?"... then apologize just in case.
- Consent isn't just sexy. It's practically a national sport.
- We know how to keep things warm through a very long winter.
- We've been layering clothes our whole lives. The undressing is half the workout.
- Foreplay lasts longer because we're too polite to rush.
- We always finish with, "Thanks so much.”
- We've survived camping in the rain. A little awkwardness doesn't scare us.
- We've spent years perfecting the art of warming cold hands.
- We won't leave until we've shovelled your driveway.
- If something goes wrong, you'll hear "Sorry" at least six times.
- We've survived black flies, mosquitoes, and Leafs playoff heartbreak. We can handle a little pressure.
- We don't brag afterward. We quietly say, "That was pretty good, eh?"
- We never skip the cuddle. It's basically hibernation practice.
- If you're cold, we'll instinctively hand you a hoodie.
- And unlike our weather forecast... we're far more reliable than a 30% chance of disappointment. 🇨🇦😏.
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