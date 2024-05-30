WHY DOES THIS PANCAKE SYRUP HAVE A WARNING ABOUT NOT USING IT ON TRACTORS?

Someone posted a label from a bottle of pancake syrup, and it went viral for this warning on the back: “Do not freeze, and keep away from TRACTOR and sun.”

Naturally, people are confused about why it should be kept away from tractors. One person joked, “How quickly we forget. Doesn’t anyone remember the Great Tractor Syrup Tragedy of 1963?”

But it turns out there IS an explanation. The product is from the United Arab Emirates, and there’s Arabic on the label. It’s also translated into English, and it was a bad translation.

It was supposed to say “keep away from HEAT”, not tractors. The difference between those words is one small dot in Arabic.

English words with unfortunate means in other languages

Puff in Germany is a slang term for a brothel

Kiss and kiss her in Sweden, means pee

Siri in Japan translates to Butt

Preservatives in France mean condom

Salsa is the Korean word for diarrhea…