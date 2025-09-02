Why Gel Nail Polish Just Got Banned in Europe 💅🚫

Bad news for glossy mani lovers in Europe: as of September 1, the EU officially banned a common ingredient in gel nail polish called TPO (trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide).

Sounds fancy, but here’s the issue: studies found TPO can mess with reproductive health and even cause fertility problems. That’s one heck of a trade-off for shiny nails that survive cottage weekends and Costco hauls.

What’s the Deal With Gel Polish Anyway?

Gel polish took over the beauty world in the 2000s because it lasts longer than your motivation to hit the gym. Unlike regular polish, it’s cured under UV or LED light, making it rock-hard, chip-resistant, and glossy for weeks.

The catch? Many gel formulas use TPO to get that fast-dry, high-gloss magic. And while Europe says “absolutely not,” Canada and the U.S. are still giving it a pass. So yes, your salon can still slap it on without breaking any laws north of the border.

RELATED: ‘Recession Nails’ Are the Money-Saving Manicure Hack We All Needed 💅

So… What Should You Do?

If you’re worried, experts suggest opting for TPO-free gels (check the ingredients list — or just ask your nail tech, like you’re interrogating them on Dragons’ Den). Or, stick to shellac, which offers similar shine without the toxic baggage.

Final Swipe

For now, Canadians can still enjoy chip-free nails with a side of TPO… but if you’re planning an EU vacation, maybe don’t pack your gel kit. Customs probably isn’t ready to confiscate a Sephora haul.