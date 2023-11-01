Why We Should All Be Taking Cold Showers

Health and beauty experts are touting the benefits of cold showers — generally defined as bathing in water less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit. (That’s 15.5 Celsius)

This is nothing new, this practice has been a thing in spas, and during polar plunges for years…

Experts say, “Think of it as a mini shock to your system.” According to experts, a cold shower is a great distraction.

“When you’re in cold water, your brain is too busy focusing on making the unpleasant sensation go away rather than thinking about all the reasons you are unhappy or stressed.”

“It helps you get out of your head”

Studies have found that cold showers or cold plunges can help increase endorphins, boost metabolism, strengthen immune health, promote healthy weight loss, improve circulation, reduce inflammation and swelling, fight symptoms of depression, and lessen aches and pains.

Some also believe that cold water can give you a beauty boost by tightening your pores and adding shine to your hair…

Experts recommend taking a cold shower in the afternoon or evening, noting that our core body temperature is at its lowest in the morning.

You don’t have to freeze for long — a 2016 study published in PLOS One found that people who took a cold shower for just 30 to 90 seconds for 90 days called in sick to work 29% less than people who didn’t take the plunge.