Why Women Get ‘The Ick’ in Modern Dating: A Look at the Psychology Behind It

In the chaotic world of modern dating, few things are as feared by men or as common among women as “the ick.” This viral term has taken social media by storm, describing a sudden feeling of disgust towards a romantic partner. But why does it happen? Is there a deeper reason behind women’s aversion to seemingly small behaviours like chewing loudly or wearing flip-flops? Let’s dig into the psychology behind “the ick” and what it reveals about human instincts.

What Exactly Is “The Ick”?

The “ick” isn’t just a fleeting annoyance; it’s a powerful turn-off that women often experience in relationships. It can be triggered by actions, appearances, or habits that make someone go from attractive to unappealing in an instant.

Common triggers include:

Chewing with an open mouth.

Tripping while walking.

Wearing flip-flops.

Using a debit card instead of a credit card.

Yes, some icks can feel absurd—like judging someone’s walk or their choice of payment method—but the feeling is real, and it’s hard to shake.

Primal Instinct: Is “The Ick” Hardwired?

Believe it or not, the “ick” might be rooted in primal survival instincts. According to National Geographic, women are biologically more sensitive to things they perceive as gross, a trait observed in female primates as well. This aversion acts as a defence mechanism, protecting them from potential dangers, including infectious diseases.

Studies suggest that this heightened sense of caution could be one reason female primates, including humans, often live longer than their male counterparts. Essentially, the “yuck factor” is like an immune system's early warning system, helping women avoid harmful exposure to parasites, bacteria, or other risks.

Here’s a fun fact: Female gorillas take their version of “the ick” so seriously that they’ll leave their group entirely and start a new life elsewhere to avoid the things that gross them out. Talk about commitment to self-preservation!

The Brain Science Behind “The Ick”

Behavioural neuroscientist Dr. Kyra Bobinet offers further insight into why we experience disgust in the first place. She explains that “the ick” is controlled by a part of the brain called the habenula. This region is responsible for motivation and decision-making, and when it’s activated, it essentially kills our desire to continue pursuing the source of disgust.

So, when something triggers “the ick,” the brain sends a strong signal to stop trying—whether it’s in a relationship or another area of life. It’s like an internal “nope” button, shutting down any motivation to overlook the behaviour or situation causing the aversion.

The Takeaway

Whether it’s chewing loudly or wearing questionable footwear, “the ick” is more than just a passing annoyance—it’s a psychological and biological response that protects women from perceived risks. While it might seem harsh to dismiss someone over trivial habits, these instincts have been part of human survival for thousands of years.

So, the next time you feel “the ick” creeping in, know that it’s not just you being picky—it’s your brain and biology doing their thing!