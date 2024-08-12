Why You Deserve 60 Lazy Days a Year

Ever feel like you need to hit pause on life? According to a recent poll, the average American craves about five lazy days a month to truly feel rested and relaxed. That's a solid 60 days a year, or just over one day a week dedicated to unwinding.

What Exactly Is a "Lazy Day"?

Lazy days aren’t just about lounging around aimlessly; they’re often planned. 21% of people in the survey schedule their lazy days ahead of time, and 11% go as far as marking them on their calendar.

But what do these days look like? According to the poll, here’s how a typical lazy day breaks down:

3 hours doing absolutely nothing

doing absolutely nothing 3 hours enjoying your living space

enjoying your living space 3 hours watching movies or TV

watching movies or TV 2 hours in bed

in bed 2 hours napping

napping 2 hours scrolling on your phone

scrolling on your phone 1-hour eating

eating 1 hour reading

reading 1 hour listening to an audiobook or podcast

listening to an audiobook or podcast 1 hour dreading the next day

RELATED: Jobs For Lazy People!

That’s 19 hours of blissful idleness, leaving you with just five hours to sleep—which seems about right for a lazy day. Let’s be real: even when you get a day to yourself, catching up on a "normal" night of sleep often feels impossible.

Some folks prefer to sprinkle in light cleaning or organizing on lazy days, and maybe even tinker with a few projects in the garage. And if it’s summertime, spending time outdoors becomes a top priority, whether it’s lounging in the sun, listening to music, playing games, or just pretending you don’t have three kids to wrangle.

Why You Need Lazy Days

It's easy to feel guilty for taking time off in a world that glorifies hustle culture. But these lazy days are more than just a luxury—they’re essential for mental and physical health. So go ahead, and schedule those lazy days without shame. Your well-being will thank you for it.