‘Wicked: For Good’ Casts a Box Office Spell on the World

🧹 Glitter, gravity-defying notes and $226 MILLION worth of chaos 🧹

Someone check the Emerald City’s bank account because Wicked: For Good just flew straight into box office legend.

The epic finale to the emerald-fuelled saga didn’t just open — it soared, pulling in a jaw-dropping $226 million globally in its opening weekend, including $150 million in North America alone. That’s not a debut… that’s a full Broadway-style entrance with wind machines and jazz hands.

It officially becomes the biggest opening EVER for a Broadway musical adaptation, booting the first film’s already-impressive $112 million off the top spot like a dramatic final high note.

It’s also the second biggest debut of the year, trailing only behind A Minecraft Movie — proving once and for all that nothing unites humanity like pixelated blocks and powerful witches.

Critics? A little mixed.

Audiences? Fully enchanted.

A massive 83% of viewers said they’d “definitely recommend” it to friends, which in movie terms translates to:

“I’m dragging everyone I know and also posting about it 12 times.”

And honestly? If flying witches, emotional ballads and sparkly drama can’t fix your week, we’re not sure what will.