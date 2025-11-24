‘Wicked: For Good’ Casts a Box Office Spell on the World
🧹 Glitter, gravity-defying notes and $226 MILLION worth of chaos 🧹
Someone check the Emerald City’s bank account because Wicked: For Good just flew straight into box office legend.
The epic finale to the emerald-fuelled saga didn’t just open — it soared, pulling in a jaw-dropping $226 million globally in its opening weekend, including $150 million in North America alone. That’s not a debut… that’s a full Broadway-style entrance with wind machines and jazz hands.
It officially becomes the biggest opening EVER for a Broadway musical adaptation, booting the first film’s already-impressive $112 million off the top spot like a dramatic final high note.
It’s also the second biggest debut of the year, trailing only behind A Minecraft Movie — proving once and for all that nothing unites humanity like pixelated blocks and powerful witches.
Critics? A little mixed.
Audiences? Fully enchanted.
A massive 83% of viewers said they’d “definitely recommend” it to friends, which in movie terms translates to:
“I’m dragging everyone I know and also posting about it 12 times.”
And honestly? If flying witches, emotional ballads and sparkly drama can’t fix your week, we’re not sure what will.
