Sing Your Heart Out: 'Wicked' Sing-Along Screenings Coming This Christmas

This Christmas, it’s not just carols you can belt out—Broadway fans, get ready to shine! Universal Pictures has announced special Wicked sing-along screenings at over 1,000 theatres across North America on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

These screenings will feature on-screen lyrics for all the iconic musical numbers, giving fans the chance to join in on their favourite tunes. To make the event even more magical, stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will appear in a brand-new video introduction.

For those who prefer to just sit back and enjoy, Wicked will also continue its theatrical run in its standard format alongside the sing-along events.

A Broadway Legacy On The Big Screen

Based on the hit Broadway musical that serves as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, Wicked has already taken the box office by storm. The film has become the highest-grossing Broadway-to-film adaptation in U.S. box office history, raking in over $320 million domestically and $457 million worldwide. It even dethroned Grease, which held the record for 46 years!

And if one Wicked movie isn’t enough, fans can look forward to Wicked: Part Two, set to hit theatres on Nov. 21, 2025.

Related: Ariana Grande’s “Wicked” Performance Sparks Oscar Buzz

A Christmas Tradition for Musical Fans

Whether you're a hardcore fan of Elphaba and Glinda or just looking for a fun way to spend Christmas Day, these sing-along screenings promise to be a memorable experience. So warm up those vocal cords, grab your besties, and get ready to defy gravity at your local theatre this holiday season!

Will you be singing along or saving your voice for Part Two? Let us know in the comments!