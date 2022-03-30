MOTION PICTURE ACADEMY MEETING TONIGHT TO DISCUSS WHAT TO DO ABOUT WILL SMITH

The AMPAs on Monday announced they had launched a “formal review” of the viral incident after its board of governors convened an emergency phone call to discuss the situation.

The review could determine if Smith violated the Academy’s 2017 code of conduct when he stormed the stage and smacked Chris Rock before returning to his seat to scream profanity at the presenter, who had made a crack about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s baldness.

The Academy’s code of conduct was updated following the #MeToo movement…

The Motion Picture Academy is gonna meet tonight to figure out what to do about Will Smith. They’re considering some kind of punishment for that slap everyone can’t stop talking about – and it could include revoking his Oscar for Best Actor.

But considering there are some major Hollywood dirtbags (like Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski) who’ve been convicted of disgusting crimes and still have their Oscars, it’s unlikely Smith will be ordered to give it back.