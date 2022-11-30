Will Smith Tells Trevor Noah He was ‘Going Through Something’ The Night He Hit Chris Rock At The Oscars

Almost a year later and we’re all still talking about the now infamous slap on Oscar night. Chris Rock cracked a joke about Will’s wife and Smith Slapped Chris Rock across the face!

Will is currently promoting his new movie “Emancipation” and hopes that people will still watch it. Will also hopes that the Oscar moment won’t define his legacy.

Smith, who won his first Oscar, for best actor, for his role in the tennis movie “King Richard” at that same ceremony, was banned from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years.

“That was a horrific night as you can imagine. There are many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I lost it,” Smith told Noah.

“I was going through something that night … not that that justifies my behaviour at all. … It was a lot of things. It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother … all of that just bubbled up at that moment. That’s not who I want to be.”

“Emancipation,” about a man who escapes from slavery, is to be released next month, making it eligible for the 2023 Oscars.