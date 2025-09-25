William Shatner Rushed to Hospital After Medical Emergency
Canadian legend William Shatner gave fans a scare this week after being taken to the hospital from his Los Angeles home.
What Happened
Shatner, 94, reportedly experienced a blood sugar issue on Wednesday afternoon. Realizing something was wrong, the Star Trek icon called emergency services himself.
Paramedics arrived as a precaution and transported him to a local hospital, where he was said to be “resting comfortably” and “doing well.”
Health Challenges
The Captain Kirk actor has been open about his health battles. Just last year, he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. He underwent treatment and has continued to keep a remarkably active lifestyle.
A Life at Warp Speed
Even into his 90s, Shatner hasn’t slowed down. In 2021, at the age of 90, he became the oldest person to travel to space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin mission. He called it a “profound experience” that left him deeply moved by Earth’s beauty and fragility.
For now, fans can breathe a little easier knowing the Hollywood icon is in hospital care and recovering.
