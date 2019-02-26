Listen Live

Wind Storm Pushes Ice Over a Niagara Retaining Wall

It was an Ice Tsunami...

By Darryl on the Drive

February 25th became a winter day to remember, the power of weather was on display as it crippled roads, paralyzed transit and closed businesses and schools.

In Niagara it became an impressive yet scary display of strength when large chunks of ice came barreling over a retaining wall over the American border alongside Niagara River Parkway.

The tallest wall of ice is said to be over 40-ft high.

Weather specialists are calling it an Ice Tsunami, it’s gonna take a long stretch of warm weather to melt that towering wall of ice.

