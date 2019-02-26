Wind Storm Pushes Ice Over a Niagara Retaining Wall

February 25th became a winter day to remember, the power of weather was on display as it crippled roads, paralyzed transit and closed businesses and schools.

In Niagara it became an impressive yet scary display of strength when large chunks of ice came barreling over a retaining wall over the American border alongside Niagara River Parkway.

WHOA! #Iceshove along the Niagara River in Fort Ontario after a boom gave way upstream and ice flowed down the river courtesy of 60+ MPH wind gusts. Video via @ViralHog pic.twitter.com/SbAPIqpFRc — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) February 25, 2019

The tallest wall of ice is said to be over 40-ft high.

Weather specialists are calling it an Ice Tsunami, it’s gonna take a long stretch of warm weather to melt that towering wall of ice.