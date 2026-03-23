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🍷 Good News for Wine Lovers… But Let’s Not Get Carried Away

Food
Published March 23, 2026
By Charlie
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If you’ve ever poured a glass of wine and said, “This is for my health,”… you might not be completely wrong.

New research suggests that moderate wine drinkers may have a 21% lower risk of dying from heart disease compared to people who rarely or never drink.

Yes… Your Pinot might be pulling double duty as a tiny personal trainer.

RELATED: Avril Lavigne Launches Her First Wine, “Complicated,” with Banshee

🧠 Before You Start Celebrating… Here’s the Fine Print

Researchers followed people for over a decade and found:

• Moderate wine drinkers saw the biggest benefit
• Heavy drinking? Not helpful (shocking no one)
• Beer, cider, and liquor? Even light amounts were linked to a slightly higher risk

So no… this is not a “bottomless wine night = wellness” situation.

🍇 What Counts as “Moderate”?

We’re talking roughly:
• About 1 glass a day for women
• Up to 1–2 glasses a day for men

Not:
“Skipped Monday to Thursday, so Friday is a free-for-all.” Nice try.

😅 The Real Takeaway

Wine may have some heart benefits when consumed in moderation… But the keyword here is moderation.

Which, for some of us, is more of a concept than a lifestyle.

“One glass of wine for your heart… two for your nerves… three and suddenly you’re texting people from 2008.” 😅

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