🍷 Good News for Wine Lovers… But Let’s Not Get Carried Away
If you’ve ever poured a glass of wine and said, “This is for my health,”… you might not be completely wrong.
New research suggests that moderate wine drinkers may have a 21% lower risk of dying from heart disease compared to people who rarely or never drink.
Yes… Your Pinot might be pulling double duty as a tiny personal trainer.
RELATED: Avril Lavigne Launches Her First Wine, “Complicated,” with Banshee
🧠 Before You Start Celebrating… Here’s the Fine Print
Researchers followed people for over a decade and found:
• Moderate wine drinkers saw the biggest benefit
• Heavy drinking? Not helpful (shocking no one)
• Beer, cider, and liquor? Even light amounts were linked to a slightly higher risk
So no… this is not a “bottomless wine night = wellness” situation.
🍇 What Counts as “Moderate”?
We’re talking roughly:
• About 1 glass a day for women
• Up to 1–2 glasses a day for men
Not:
“Skipped Monday to Thursday, so Friday is a free-for-all.” Nice try.
😅 The Real Takeaway
Wine may have some heart benefits when consumed in moderation… But the keyword here is moderation.
Which, for some of us, is more of a concept than a lifestyle.
“One glass of wine for your heart… two for your nerves… three and suddenly you’re texting people from 2008.” 😅
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