Wizard of Oz Munchkin Has Died at Age 91

Betty Ann Bruno was an Emmy-winning TV reporter!

Betty Ann was just eight years old when she was cast, though her face cannot be seen in the final cut.

Playing a Munchkin in the 1939 classic ‘The Wizard of Oz’ she is thought to be one of the last surviving cast members from the movie.

After ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ Bruno moved on to a career in TV presenting and won three Emmy Awards for her work before publishing her memoir ‘The Munchkin Diary: My Personal Yellow Brick Road’ in 2020.

Other cast members to pass in recent years included Ruth Duccini – who played a Munchkin but died in 2014 at the age of 95 – and Scarecrow actor Ray Bolger, who died in 1987 at the age of 83.