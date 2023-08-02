Listen Live

Wizard of Oz Munchkin Has Died at Age 91

It's the end of an Era

By Dirt/Divas

Betty Ann Bruno was an Emmy-winning TV reporter!

Betty Ann was just eight years old when she was cast, though her face cannot be seen in the final cut. 

Playing a Munchkin in the 1939 classic ‘The Wizard of Oz’ she is thought to be one of the last surviving cast members from the movie.

A New ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Is In The Works

After ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ Bruno moved on to a career in TV presenting and won three Emmy Awards for her work before publishing her memoir ‘The Munchkin Diary: My Personal Yellow Brick Road’ in 2020.

Other cast members to pass in recent years included Ruth Duccini – who played a Munchkin but died in 2014 at the age of 95 – and Scarecrow actor Ray Bolger, who died in 1987 at the age of 83.

Related posts

Nickelodeon Will Air An Alternate, Kid-Focused Telecast of Super Bowl 58

Taylor Swift Gives Very Generous Bonus to Her Tour Truck Drivers!

Cineplex Sets New Box Office Record