Wolverine Will Return In ‘Deadpool 3’

Hugh Jackman is back!

Ryan Reynolds announced on social media Tuesday that Wolverine will raise from the dead again!

In the social media video Ryan sits on a couch and asked Hugh if he wants to play Wolverine one more time, and then Whitney Houston’s “I will always Leo Huge” plays…

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Jackman previously said he was finished playing Wolverine, despite Marvel opening up a multiverse of possibilities with its heroes in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Jackman last played Wolverine in 2017’s R-rated “Logan.” Reynolds first appeared as Deadpool in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” in 2009, which was the first “X-Men” movie centred around Jackman’s character.

Deadpool 3 will be released in 2024!