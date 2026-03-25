Woman Accused of Targeting Rihanna’s Home to Appear in Court

A woman accused of opening fire at Rihanna’s home is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to enter a plea.

Prosecutors say the incident happened on March 8 at the singer’s home in the Beverly Hills area. Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky, their three young children, and others were reportedly inside at the time.

The accused, 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz from Orlando, Florida, is facing multiple serious charges. These include 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an occupied home or vehicle.

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Ortiz first appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on March 11. Her lawyer initially entered a not guilty plea, but later withdrew it to delay the arraignment.

According to public records, Ortiz has worked as a licensed speech pathologist for over 10 years. She is currently being held on $1.8 million bail and could face life in prison if convicted on all charges.