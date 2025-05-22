Woman Brings Whole Rotisserie Chicken as Carry-On — Calls It Her “Designer Bag”
Move over Louis Vuitton — this carry-on was juicy, seasoned, and ready to eat at 30,000 feet.
Social media influencer Chloe Gray is going viral after she brought a whole rotisserie chicken on a flight from Newark to California — not in a cooler, not in Tupperware… just as-is, like a crispy purse of poultry. Like this one!
@dishingitwithamanda I can’t resist a fresh rotisserie chicken, and yes I washed my hands. #rotisseriechicken #mukbang ♬ original sound - dishing it with amanda
Chicken > Airport Food?
Chloe, who lives in NYC, says she usually preps a salad to avoid overpriced airport food, but this time she ran out of time and grabbed a bird from Whole Foods instead. Naturally, she documented the entire experience on TikTok — from the TSA checkpoint to the moment she casually dug in with a plastic fork mid-flight.
In one of her now-viral videos (which has racked up over 500,000 views), Chloe proudly clutches the chicken like it’s a Birkin bag, joking that it’s her “designer bag.” The TSA didn’t stop her, and honestly… we respect the commitment to staying full on a budget.
But Let’s Be Real…
We do feel a little sorry for the poor soul sitting next to her. Plane cabins are already a weird mix of recycled air and mystery smells — now add warm rotisserie chicken into the mix? Bold move, Chloe.
Still, if you’ve ever side-eyed that $19 airport sandwich, this might just inspire your next culinary carry-on. Just maybe keep it low-key if you're sitting in the middle seat. 🐔✈️
