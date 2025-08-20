Woman Goes Full Carrie Underwood on Her Ex’s Car

Some songs inspire people to dance, others inspire karaoke… and apparently, “Before He Cheats” inspires at least one woman to turn her ex’s car into a confetti cannon of destruction.

A 31-year-old woman from near Lexington, Kentucky, named Stephanie Carlquist, decided to channel her inner Carrie Underwood after not one, but two fights with her ex-boyfriend.

Round One: The Warm-Up

After their first spat, she slashed one of his tires. Annoying? Yes. Catastrophic? Not really. He probably thought, “Okay, this is bad, but at least she didn’t key ‘LOSER’ across the door.”

RELATED: You Can Send Your Cheating Spouse To Jail In This US State

Round Two: The Full Music Video Treatment

But after another fight on July 15th, Stephanie went full music-video-level revenge. She:

Smashed his windshield

Cracked his rearview mirror

Destroyed his radio (no more country ballads for him)

Filled his car vents with glitter (the herpes of the craft world, it will never come out)

And then, as the pièce de résistance, poured salt into his engine.

The only thing missing? A Louisville slugger to the headlights, but hey, you can’t copy Carrie Underwood word-for-word or the lawyers might get involved.

Total Carnage

His car was so wrecked it had to be towed, and the mechanic estimated $12,465 worth of repairs. Insurance just waved the white flag and totalled it.

So yeah, turns out “Before He Cheats” should come with a disclaimer: “This song is for dramatic sing-alongs only. Do not attempt at home, or in your ex’s driveway.”