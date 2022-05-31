Woman Makes $5K A Day Selling Her Boob Swear In A Jar!
She might be the world’s most inventive entrepreneur and grossest!
After making a fortune selling jars full of her farts, “90 Day Fiancé” star Stephanie Matto has now founded another unusual side business — hawking bottles of her boob sweat.
Related: Stephanie Matto Forced To Stop Selling Farts in A Jar After Hospitalization…
The 31-year-old — who was forced to suspend the sale of her flatulence following a heart-attack scare back in January — came up with the new venture just in time for summer, and it’s already proving highly lucrative.
View this post on Instagram
Matto says it can take her just 15 minutes to produce a jar full of boob sweat if she’s lounging by her pool on a sunny day.
If the weather is warm enough, the blond beauty is able to produce enough perspiration to fill 10 bottles, which are subsequently sold off at $500 a pop on her X-rated site, Unfiltrd.