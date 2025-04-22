More Women Are Skipping Marriage—and Honestly, They’re Thriving

Once upon a time, being single past your 30s was considered, gasp, scandalous. But in 2025? It’s just called living your best life.

According to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, nearly half of women in the U.S. said marriage isn’t necessary for a fulfilling life. And honestly? Same.

It’s not just talk—the stats back it up. A 2022 Pew report showed that only 34% of single women were even interested in a romantic relationship, down from 38% in 2019. That’s a noticeable drop in just a few years.

And get this: nearly 54% of women aged 18-40 are now officially single, according to census data analyzed by the Aspen Economic Strategy Group. But unlike past generations, these women aren’t hiding their relationship status—they’re embracing it. Loudly. Proudly. Sometimes with memes.

Why the Shift?

Social media is full of women sharing how they’ve ditched the traditional path and are thriving on their terms. Whether it’s solo travel, financial independence, or just not picking up someone else’s dirty socks, there’s a growing narrative that you don’t need a partner to feel whole.

Plus, let’s be real: modern dating isn’t exactly a rom-com montage. More women are realizing they’d rather be happily single than stuck in a lukewarm relationship just for the sake of tradition.

Wild Reasons Women Have Gotten Divorced

Because let’s be honest, marriage isn’t always a fairy tale. Here are some real (and hilarious) reasons women have called it quits:

“He talked too much.” (a real-life Chatty Cathy situation)

“His penis was too big.” (yes, apparently there is such a thing)

“He hated Frozen.” (let it gooo… let it gooo)

“He left dishes in the sink.” (and probably blamed the dog)

“He didn’t text back.” (Read receipts can ruin lives.)

“He refused to shower.” (Absolutely not, sir.)

TL;DR:

Marriage? Optional. Happiness? Mandatory. Women today are reclaiming their time, energy, and freedom—and honestly, we’re here for it.