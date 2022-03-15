A Third of Women Intentionally ‘Dull’ It Down So Men Feel Comfortable On Dates!

In heterosexual relationships, it appears that gender biases are still hugely impacting how we date. New research from dating app Bumble shows that what’s deemed romantic behaviour from a man is often viewed in a negative light when enacted by a woman.

Think about: chivalry, paying, being forward, providing gifts, being sexually confident – all of these things get a big tick when presented by a man but are these behaviours praised in women?

So basically, Bumble found that dating is still stuck in the past with certain behaviours expected by men and women…

While 86% of those surveyed said equality is important between people who are dating or in a relationship, still, almost 75% admit that when it comes to romantic relationships, there are different expectations and expected behaviours based on your gender identity.

Related: The First Thing People Spot When They Open Up A Dating App Profile…

Over half of respondents believe these expectations are so important that they behave differently and less authentic to themselves to fit within the gender ideals. A similar number of people said this makes dating more stressful.

A key pressure on women is to adapt and essentially dim their shine to make male dates feel ‘more powerful or comfortable.’

Another reason over half of the women surveyed says they must adjust their behaviour is to avoid looking keen, clingy, attached or desperate.

Showing real, genuine interest is too forward and is thought to be off-putting for men. A quarter of men feel pressure to take the lead. Men are also assumed to be breadwinners and take care of finances – while only 3% believe women should take on this role.

Because of this 10% of women have felt worried that earning more than their partner would be looked at badly.

The other concerns the study highlighted include men feeling pressure to be experienced in bed, while women worry about the opposite going against them.

42% of women felt they had a ‘shelf-life’ and need to settle down sooner than men – sometimes this leads to settling on what they want when dating.

There is plenty of work to be done here so that dating truly is an empowering experience no matter your gender.