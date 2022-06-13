Listen Live

Workers Get Stuck In Chocolate At M&M Factory!

TWO WORKERS AT AN M&M FACTORY HAD TO BE RESCUED FROM A VAT OF CHOCOLATE

By Kool Eats

This would have been a tragic-but-delicious way to die:  Two workers at an M&M factory in Pennsylvania had to be rescued after they got trapped in a huge vat of CHOCOLATE and couldn’t get out.

One report said the chocolate was only about waist-high, which was lucky.  Otherwise, they could have drowned.

A NEW HEALTH STUDY SAYS START EATING CHOCOLATE FOR BREAKFAST

Someone called 9-1-1 around 2:00 P.M. and said the two people weren’t hurt, but they couldn’t get out.  They were taken to a hospital, and it sounds like they’re okay.

No word on whether it ruined the whole batch, or if they have ways to decontaminate the chocolate.

Related posts

Your Partner is Totally Judging You For Your Snack Choices!

Would You Try Grey Poupon Ice Cream?

Watch For Added Fees On Your Bill Due to Inflation!