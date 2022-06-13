Workers Get Stuck In Chocolate At M&M Factory!

This would have been a tragic-but-delicious way to die: Two workers at an M&M factory in Pennsylvania had to be rescued after they got trapped in a huge vat of CHOCOLATE and couldn’t get out.

One report said the chocolate was only about waist-high, which was lucky. Otherwise, they could have drowned.

Someone called 9-1-1 around 2:00 P.M. and said the two people weren’t hurt, but they couldn’t get out. They were taken to a hospital, and it sounds like they’re okay.

No word on whether it ruined the whole batch, or if they have ways to decontaminate the chocolate.