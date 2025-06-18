Working 50+ Hours a Week Can Literally Break Your Brain

We’ve all heard someone roll their eyes at the idea of taking a “mental health day.” But a new study is proving those days off might be more important than we think, especially if you’re clocking serious overtime.

Researchers scanned the brains of 110 healthcare workers and split them into two groups:

Those working reasonable hours

And those working way too much (defined as 52+ hours a week)

The overworked group showed actual physical changes in their brains, particularly in areas responsible for executive function (aka decision-making) and emotional regulation (aka not flipping out when your Outlook crashes).

What That Means for You

When you push yourself past 50 hours a week regularly, it can:

Mess with your ability to focus

Affect your memory

Make it harder to manage stress or emotions

Lead to impulsive decisions or emotional outbursts

And while this study didn’t look at the long-term damage, researchers are pretty sure that years of working nonstop — especially through weekends or skipping holidays — isn’t exactly doing your brain any favours.

The Takeaway?

Taking breaks, setting boundaries, and yes, booking those mental health days, aren’t just good ideas — they’re essential if you want your brain to keep functioning like a brain.

So next time someone brags about their 60-hour workweek, maybe just nod politely… and go book yourself a day off.