The New Workplace Trend: Shoes Off, Socks On 🧦👣

Forget casual Fridays — the newest office trend is no shoes allowed. Yep, you read that right. More companies (especially startups) are asking employees to kick off their kicks at the door and work in socks, slippers, or even barefoot.

Both Fortune and The Guardian have reported on the movement, with Silicon Valley tech companies leading the charge. The idea is simple: ditching shoes supposedly makes the office feel “more relaxed and collaborative” — like a giant slumber party, but with spreadsheets.

The Supposed Benefits

Advocates claim that shoeless offices help reduce anxiety and break down professional barriers. If everyone’s padding around in fuzzy socks, the vibe is instantly less “boardroom” and more “living room.”

The Potential Downsides (a.k.a. Footnotes)

Not everyone’s sold on this trend. Experts say while it might make things feel more casual, it also opens the door (pun intended) to:

Awkwardness : Not everyone wants to see their manager’s toes.

: Not everyone wants to see their manager’s toes. Hygiene issues : Shared carpets + sweaty socks = a scented HR complaint waiting to happen.

: Shared carpets + sweaty socks = a scented HR complaint waiting to happen. Professionalism questions: For some, shoeless co-workers scream “sleepover,” not “CEO.”

Final Thought

Would you want to work in a no-shoes office? For some, it sounds cozy. For others, it’s a nightmare of questionable sock choices and foot spray shortages.

Either way, one thing’s clear: the workplace dress code is officially evolving from “business casual” to “business… barefoot?”