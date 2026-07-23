World Cup Halftime Show Gives Madonna, Bieber, BTS and Shakira a Streaming Boost

The first-ever World Cup halftime show didn't just entertain millions of fans... it also sent listeners straight to their favourite streaming apps.

New data from music analytics company Luminate shows that performances from Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS and Shakira sparked a noticeable jump in song streams following Sunday's 11-minute halftime spectacular.

The biggest winner was Justin Bieber.

His song "Everything Hallelujah" saw global streams jump an incredible 110%, climbing from 592,000 plays before the final to more than 1.25 million afterward.

Madonna also enjoyed a major resurgence, with streams of her classic hit "Music" increasing 66%, while BTS' smash hit "Dynamite" climbed 43%.

Meanwhile, Shakira and Burna Boy's official 2026 World Cup anthem, "Dai Dai," saw global streams rise 24%, adding nearly 3.5 million plays. In the United States alone, the song jumped 52% following the performance.

Interestingly, Luminate found fans weren't rushing to stream the artists' entire catalogues. Instead, listeners overwhelmingly searched for the specific songs performed during the halftime show.

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That's a little different from what usually happens after the Super Bowl halftime show, where artists often see a boost across their entire music library.

It turns out that one great performance is still one of the best marketing tools in the music business.