Want a Piece of World Cup History? FIFA Is Literally Selling the Grass

If you've ever wanted to tell people you own a little piece of the World Cup... now you actually can.

FIFA is selling chunks of the pitch that will be used for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Each piece of the field will set fans back US$450 and comes sealed inside a premium acrylic display case with a digital keepsake. FIFA says every piece contains a genuine fragment of the turf used during the championship match, making it a one-of-a-kind collector's item.

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One small mystery remains: FIFA lists the dimensions as 17.5 x 17.5 x 17.5, but doesn't explain whether that's in inches, centimetres, or millimetres. So... buyers may be getting a nice display piece, or enough sod to patch a bare spot in the backyard.

There's another catch for Canadian fans. Right now, FIFA says the commemorative turf will only be shipped to addresses in the United States and Europe.

The grass joins a growing list of pricey World Cup souvenirs. Tickets for the final have been listed for as much as US$32,970, while premium hospitality packages, complete with food and drinks, are priced at more than US$34,500.

For soccer fans across Simcoe County, it raises an important question: if you're spending hundreds of dollars on a piece of grass, where do you display it?

Besides the Stanley Cup replica? On the fireplace mantle? Or do you quietly tell visitors, "Please don't vacuum around my World Cup lawn."

One thing's for sure... that's probably the most expensive patch of grass you'll ever see.