World’s Happiest Country Will Pay 10 People To Visit, But There’s A Catch

Finland is going to pay for 10 people to visit the European country and attend a masterclass in happiness.

This month, Finland was dubbed the world’s happiest nation for the sixth consecutive year in the annual World Happiness Report.

The Finnish believe that the secret to their happiness stems from a close relationship with nature and their down-to-earth lifestyle.

Finland’s tourism board is now looking for 10 people from across the world who will bring to the country for free to help unlock their “inner Finn.”

The lucky 10 will attend a four-day “masterclass of happiness” course at the Kuru Resort in the Finnish Lakeland region in June (Finland’s summer).

The application involves a sign-up form and a social media challenge. You can apply individually or with a friend or partner.

If selected, your travel will be covered and you will stay in an exclusive private villa in a resort that is specifically designed with fragrances, sounds and materials to help guests relax. The lakeside resort is located in a pine forest.

You won’t find a television in your room as the resort promotes a “digital detox” but there will be access to Wi-Fi. And each villa has its spa and sauna.

As for the course, there are four themes – nature crafts, food for the soul and body, exercise in forests and lakes, calming sounds and music – and the Finnish way of life in general.

The course will be held at the resort from June 12 to 15, with 10 chosen participants from around the world arriving on June 11 and leaving on June 16.

The list of happiest nations in the World Happiness Report – that Finland continues to take out the top spot.

Denmark, Iceland, Israel and the Netherlands rounded out the top five for 2023. New Zealand ranked 10th and Australia came in 12th. Canada was ranked 13th!