🌍 The World’s Safest Travel Spots for 2026 Have Been Ranked — And The U.S. Did Not Make the Cut

If you were planning a carefree getaway south of the border… You might want to rethink that itinerary.

A new global safety ranking for travellers has revealed the safest countries to visit in 2026 — and the United States was noticeably missing from the top tier.

The rankings were created by travel insurance company Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, which surveyed 1,800 American travellers and asked them to rate the countries they’d visited based on how safe they felt while there.

Those real-life opinions were then blended with international data measuring:

crime rates

terrorism risks

healthcare access

natural disasters

climate stability

and safety for women, LGBTQIA+ travellers, and travellers of colour

🥇 The Safest Country in the World? The Netherlands

Jumping a massive 13 spots from previous years, the Netherlands claimed the top spot thanks to excellent healthcare, strong public safety and high inclusivity ratings.

The biggest danger?

Not pickpockets. Not protests.

Very aggressive cyclists.

Amsterdam’s bike lanes are serious business, so tourists are being advised to look both ways… then look again.

🥈🥉 The Rest of the Top Contenders

Australia landed in second place — despite its famously intense wildlife — earning praise for its health standards and terrorism safety.

Austria swooped into third for the first time, while former champ Iceland slipped to fourth.

And proudly waving the maple leaf…

🇨🇦 Canada ranked FIFTH

Making us the safest country in North America for travellers. Polite AND secure? On brand.

Meanwhile, no other North American nations made the top-tier list.

The U.S. only cracked a respectable ranking among travellers earning over $350,000 a year, who placed it seventh. Apparently, luxury cushions the chaos.

✈️ Top 15 Safest Travel Destinations for 2026

Netherlands Australia Austria Iceland Canada 🇨🇦 New Zealand United Arab Emirates Switzerland Japan Ireland Belgium Portugal France United Kingdom Denmark

🌍 The Takeaway

Modern travellers aren’t just looking for pretty photos — they care about safety, inclusivity, healthcare access and peace of mind. And in 2026, that combo is pointing people to Europe, Oceania… and of course, good ol’ Canada.

So if you’re dreaming of a stress-free escape?

You might want to pack your passport… and aim a little higher than Florida.