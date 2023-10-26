Listen Live

WOULD YOU BE ANGRY IF SOMEONE WORE THE SAME COSTUME TO A HALLOWEEN PARTY?

That's so embarrassing!

By Lifestyle

With so many Ken and Barbie costumes coming, this seems even more likely than usual:  If you show up to a Halloween party, and someone’s wearing the same costume as you, what’s your reaction?

Someone polled 2,000 Millennials and Gen Z’ers:  22% said they’d be legitimately upset, especially if the other person’s costume was better.

25% said they’d probably just make a joke about it, 12% would take it as a compliment, and 10% would secretly be embarrassed.

FOUR HALLOWEEN ETIQUETTE RULES FOR WORK

A few more costume stats:  57% of people at parties will check throughout the night to see if their costume needs any touch-ups.  41% will potentially head out early if their costume gets messed up.

The poll also found the top three elements of a great Halloween party are good costumes, good food, and good decorations.

And not shocking:  The older you are, the less seriously you take all this.  Young people were more likely to say they take Halloween VERY seriously.

Related posts

Always Flush The Toilet In A Hotel Room When You First Walk In – Here’s Why

Keeping A Roll of Toilet Paper In The Fridge

DO YOU EVER ADD A COMPLETED TASK TO YOUR TO-DO LIST JUST TO CROSS IT OFF?