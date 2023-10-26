WOULD YOU BE ANGRY IF SOMEONE WORE THE SAME COSTUME TO A HALLOWEEN PARTY?

With so many Ken and Barbie costumes coming, this seems even more likely than usual: If you show up to a Halloween party, and someone’s wearing the same costume as you, what’s your reaction?

Someone polled 2,000 Millennials and Gen Z’ers: 22% said they’d be legitimately upset, especially if the other person’s costume was better.

25% said they’d probably just make a joke about it, 12% would take it as a compliment, and 10% would secretly be embarrassed.

A few more costume stats: 57% of people at parties will check throughout the night to see if their costume needs any touch-ups. 41% will potentially head out early if their costume gets messed up.

The poll also found the top three elements of a great Halloween party are good costumes, good food, and good decorations.

And not shocking: The older you are, the less seriously you take all this. Young people were more likely to say they take Halloween VERY seriously.