Would You Be Willing to Ride the New Longest, Tallest & Fastest Coaster in the World?

This is gonna be insane

By Darryl on the Drive

Six Flags Theme Parks has just revealed an unimaginable new design for their new park in Saudi Arabia.

Introducing, (a ride that I’m far too chicken to step foot on) The Falcon’s Flight, inspired by the kingdom’s iconic raptor, will be the longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world.

The roller coaster won’t be the only record breaker, the world’s tallest drop-tower ride will also be constructed.

Completion of this insanity is said to be 2023.

