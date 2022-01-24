WOULD YOU BUY A HOUSE WITH A COMMUNAL, FOUR-TOILET BATHROOM?

I don’t know who bought this place, but I hope they add stalls: A house that recently hit the market in South Milwaukee is going viral because it has a communal bathroom with FOUR TOILETS. (???)

They’re all in a row with no walls or dividers, and it has four sinks as well. But sorry, your weird Brady Bunch family can’t live there. It was listed this month for $450,000, and someone already bought it.

So, what’s with the four toilets? It turns out the house is 170 years old and was donated to the Girl Scouts of America at one point. So they’re the ones who added the bathroom, which we HOPE had stalls back then. It’s not clear what the new owners are planning. The old owners wanted to turn it into an Airbnb before they decided to sell.

Here’s the link to the listing!