Would You Try Grey Poupon Ice Cream?

This may not be for everyone or anyone! The ice cream brand Van Leeuwen just released five new flavours for summer, including one that tastes like Grey Poupon.

It’s got crushed-up pretzels in it, along with a Grey Poupon honey-dijon mustard swirl. You can buy pints of it at Walmart stores nationwide for a limited time.

The other four flavours are a little less risky. They include Espresso, Peach, Honey Cornbread with Strawberry Jam, and one called Campfire S’Mores.