Wye Marsh is Offering Camp @ Home Kits

Mid-summer and I’m among the parents who are struggling to keep it new and fun at home. Bike riding and jumping on the trampoline has been wearing out lately.

Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre has Camp @ Home Kits and here is how it works:

Bring Wye Marsh Camp home to escape the boredom, explore the amazing lessons from nature and experience the fun and spirit of camp.

Camp @ Home is a kit filled with activities, crafts, and links to virtual components that can help your camper connect to nature, learn, and stay occupied from the safety of your home!

Kits will be available July 20, 2020. Quantities are limited. Pre-Order your kit today!

How it works:

Step 1: Choose a Theme for your Camp @ Home Kit

Birding Bonanza – learn about all things birds – how to spot them, what they, eat, where they live, and more!

Crazy for Camp – camp crafts, songs & fun, including making your own mini canoe paddle!

Nature Detectives – uncover some of nature’s mysteries with an upclose look using a microscope (included)!

A Bug’s Life – small yet mighty, there is so much to explore about bugs – learn about their lifecycles & ID!

Kits are geared for ages 6 to 12 (Birding Bonanza, Crazy for Camp) and 4/5 to 12 (A Bug’s Life, Nature Detectives).

Each kit contains activities that can be used as a family, as well as craft supplies for one participant. If you require additional craft supplies for more than one participant, a Camp@Home Add-on kit can be purchased in addition to the original kit.

Step 2: Pay Online

You will receive two ways to participate in Wye Marsh Camp:

A package containing a variety of activities, lessons, games, and crafts, in the theme of your choice, as well as

Access to our virtual programming, with video containing instructions, build with me projects, and virtual challenges