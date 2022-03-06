Ye’s New Music Video Leaves Kim Kardashian ‘Furious’

Kim Kardashian is just trying to move on with her life. One of the world’s most influential women is being mentally abused by her ex-husband.

Ye (Kanya West) released a music video that showed Pete Davidson, Kim’s new boyfriend being kidnapped, tied up and buried in claymation form.

Both Kim and Pete are pretty upset as you can imagine. “She thinks it’s way too violent and is upset,” a source told People. “She’s really upset with Kanye that he’d do this. She’s completely over all of this and she wants it to stop.”

Along with the threatening video, Kanye’s song also features the lyrics: “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Kim has spoken out about Ye’s outbursts and says that it has caused her emotional distress.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last year. The couple has four children together, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm.

The courts have granted Kim legally Single until the divorce can be finalized.

