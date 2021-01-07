You Can Eat Your Christmas Tree!

If your Christmas tree is still sitting in your house, here’s an option instead of dragging it out to the curb: Serve it for dinner.

There’s a new cookbook out from an “artisan baker and cook” in the U.K. named Julia Georgallis called “How to Eat Your Christmas Tree”. And it features dozens of recipes you can make using your tree.

For example, Christmas-Cured Fish uses almost a pound of needles for decoration and flavouring. With Christmas Tree Pickles, you throw a handful of needles into a jar with your pickles for a month.

There’s even ICE CREAM flavoured with blue spruce needles and ginger.

Julia says she created the book so people would get better use out of their trees, rather than chopping down 30 million trees every year and then throwing them away. Plus, “I don’t know why it’s so weird because we eat and we forage so many [other] plants.”

Here’s how to buy the book!