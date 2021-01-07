Celebrities React To US Capital Violence

Just like the rest of the world, celebrities watched the events that unfolded Wednesday afternoon at the US Capital and took to social media to express their horror.

A large group of Trump supporters swarmed the US Capitol building on Wednesday during the counting of US President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes.

Chris Evans, Sean Penn, Alec Baldwin among other celebrities reacted to the incident on social media and called for a peaceful transition of power.

I’m speechless — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

Hell hath no fury like a narcissist scorned. — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) January 6, 2021

It’s all BS. Look now at the face of lawlessness, look at this willful ignorance, remember these people. They are the enemies of democracy. https://t.co/19Xa8PsuQX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

Alec Baldwin, who has appeared as Donald Trump in numerous SNL sketches, stated on Twitter, “How many chances did Trump have to heal the damage that he himself promulgated? He had many chances. But Trump is a psychotic maniac. So…”