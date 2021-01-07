Listen Live

Celebrities React To US Capital Violence

The world stopped and watched in disbelief

By Dirt/Divas

Just like the rest of the world, celebrities watched the events that unfolded Wednesday afternoon at the US Capital and took to social media to express their horror.

 

A large group of Trump supporters swarmed the US Capitol building on Wednesday during the counting of US President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes.

 

Chris Evans, Sean Penn, Alec Baldwin among other celebrities reacted to the incident on social media and called for a peaceful transition of power.

 

Alec Baldwin, who has appeared as Donald Trump in numerous SNL sketches, stated on Twitter, “How many chances did Trump have to heal the damage that he himself promulgated? He had many chances. But Trump is a psychotic maniac. So…”

