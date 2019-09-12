You Can Get A Bag That Locks Up Your Food To Stop Colleagues From Stealing Your Lunch

For example, how long has that cream cheese been in there and those random condiments from take out day.

Sharing this fridge is also a challenge- finding space to chill your diet coke can sometimes be an issue and that’s if people don’t steal it.

However there is now a solution to work food thieves thanks to the COMBiSAC bag!

This bag comes with a combination lock to secure your food from people in your office who may steal it. Plus its great for hiding personal items from those co-workers also.

Tamoy Carter is the man behind The COMBiSAC bag which is in the production phase. There is a kickstarter page to make this invention available to everyone!

The code can be reset anytime too (in case brazen folks manage to crack it).

