Jennifer Aniston Back On TV After 15 Years

Aniston will now both star in and executive produce Apple TV+’s new series “The Morning Show.” The show will take viewers into a newsroom and shows how a morning show is faced with sexual misconduct allegations against one of its hosts.

Aniston will be collaborating with her costar and executive producer Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon worked with Jennifer Aniston on ‘Friends’ starring as Rachel’s bratty younger sister, Jill in 2000.

Both Witherspoon and Aniston pitched the idea back in 2017 to Apple. In the series, Aniston who plays Alex Levy is forced to address the nation that her co-host Mitch Kessler who is played by Steve Carell is fired following sexual misconduct allegations.

Back in 2017, former TODAY show host Matt Lauer was fired after sexual misconduct claims were filed against him.

“The Morning Show” is available to stream on Apple TV+ on November 1.