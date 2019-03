Its called the Cheesalicious Easter Egg and will be available in April for those who prefer cheese over chocolate- or those on the Keto diet!

It will be made completely from cheddar cheese and is spreadable!

Sainsbury’s, a giant supermarket in the UK is launching this special Easter treat and it will be available in stores and on line!

If cheese isn’t your thing, you can get a chocolate Avocado Egg!