You Can Now Get Insurance For Your Turkey!

This is a current offer for our American Friends as they prepare to celebrate their Thanksgiving!

Whole Foods and Progressive Insurance have teamed up to reimburse those who commit a “cooking fail,” the grocery chain says.

People who purchase a Whole Foods Market Turkey in-store or via delivery between Nov. 11 and Nov. 22 — but end up botching the bird while cooking it — could qualify for “turkey insurance.”

The store will send $35 Whole Foods Market gift cards to the first 1,000 holiday hosts who submit their “turkey cooking fail” claims via its “Turkey Protection Plan” website.

To qualify for this insurance, they will have to send in their receipt, as well as a photo of their over- or under-cooked turkey and a “brief explanation of what went wrong.”

Whole Foods teamed up with Progressive Insurance to create the “Turkey Protection Plan,” according to the release.

“Turkey fail determined by Whole Foods Market in its sole discretion,” the release notes.