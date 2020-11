If you’re just like me, you’re probably killing through a ton of different shows on streaming services during quarantine!

I mean what, am I going OUTSIDE? No thank you.

Netflix favourite “Emily In Paris” has been granted… A SECOND SEASON!

View this post on Instagram Deux is always better than un 😉 A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis) on Nov 11, 2020 at 8:00am PST

I know Mrs. Page is jumping for joy.

Are you excited?