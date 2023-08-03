You Could Earn Over $100K As A Pizza Influencer!

The pizza delivery app Slice is hiring a pizza influencer who could earn as much as six figures, giving the ideal candidate a pretty nice piece of the pie.

According to the job description, you will be expected to post on both #Slice and their own handles, to increase followers and reach across both.

This is a full-time, salaried position and cannot be performed under part-time hours. You will also have to develop and test video content to determine the format that is most engaging.

Yes, it’s not your run-of-the-marinara job. The influencer will film, edit and appear in videos across social media to grow Slice while generating content that appeals to the pizza-eating public.

The job also requires the employee to interview pizzeria owners, “bringing high energy and helping to bring energy out of shop owners who might not have much experience on camera.”

The influencer will post a minimum of three videos each week on TikTok and Instagram to help the company on those platforms, develop relationships with food influencers to create content, suggest what content to keep or eliminate and work on contests and giveaways.

Slice says the ideal candidate is someone who loves pizza (duh!), but also a person who has at least three years of experience creating video content, as well as knowledge of making videos that “keeps people watching.”

These types of jobs are becoming increasingly in demand…

In 2022, candy retailer Candy Funhouse put out an ad for the sweet gig of “Chief Candy Officer,” while the Texas-based on-demand delivery service Favor Delivery sought a temporary “Chief Taco Officer” earlier that same year.