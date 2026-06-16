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You May Be In Perimenopause If...

Lifestyle
Published June 16, 2026
By Charlie

Perimenopause is a wild little chapter of life where your body becomes an unsupervised toddler with a driver's licence. One minute you're freezing, the next you're sweating through your bra.

You forget why you walked into a room, but somehow still remember every lyric from 1990. If any of these sound familiar, congratulations... you may be in your perimenopause era. 😅

RELATED: 3 Supplements to Help Boost Your Libido During Menopause, According to an Expert

You may be perimenopause if...

• You own a Lisa Frank folder.

• You remember when MTV played music, and you're still not over it. 😭

• You own a crimping iron... and still insist, "It's coming back."

• You walk into a room and immediately forget why you're there.

• Your back goes out more than you do.

• You say, "I wasn't going to have wine tonight" at least three nights a week. 🍷

• You can tell if someone is chewing too loudly from three rooms away.

• Your favourite hobby is cancelling plans.

• You remember every word to Ice Ice Baby but not your password.

• You've reached the age where "getting lucky" means finding the good parking spot.

• You don't trust a fart, a teenager, or a hot flash.

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