You May Be In Perimenopause If...
Perimenopause is a wild little chapter of life where your body becomes an unsupervised toddler with a driver's licence. One minute you're freezing, the next you're sweating through your bra.
You forget why you walked into a room, but somehow still remember every lyric from 1990. If any of these sound familiar, congratulations... you may be in your perimenopause era. 😅
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You may be perimenopause if...
• You own a Lisa Frank folder.
• You remember when MTV played music, and you're still not over it. 😭
• You own a crimping iron... and still insist, "It's coming back."
• You walk into a room and immediately forget why you're there.
• Your back goes out more than you do.
• You say, "I wasn't going to have wine tonight" at least three nights a week. 🍷
• You can tell if someone is chewing too loudly from three rooms away.
• Your favourite hobby is cancelling plans.
• You remember every word to Ice Ice Baby but not your password.
• You've reached the age where "getting lucky" means finding the good parking spot.
• You don't trust a fart, a teenager, or a hot flash.
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