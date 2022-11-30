You Will Soon Be Able To Buy Buddy The Elf Spaghetti

HelloFresh is bringing the famous spaghetti dish from the beloved holiday movie Elf to life!

The limited-edition Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti meal kit allows fans to treat every day like Christmas. It includes everything you need to make the iconic dish at home – from sweet ingredients to a step-by-step recipe card! You will get two servings out of the package for $14.99.

The HelloFresh version of the iconic dish famously devoured by Buddy the Elf™ stays true to an elf’s flavour palate, featuring notable ingredients -like candy and syrup. Starting with Colavita spaghetti as the base, the HelloFresh recipe also includes maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies, crumbled chocolate frosted pastries, and more.

The best way to spread holiday cheer? By grabbing your very own limited edition Buddy The Elf Spaghetti kit! Kits go on sale on 12/5. pic.twitter.com/LYMUftqSL7 — HelloFresh US (@HelloFresh) November 29, 2022

With the option to eat with your hands or pair it with a bottle of cola, Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti is sure to make even South Pole elves smile.

You can purchase this holiday treat after noon starting December 5th while supplies last.