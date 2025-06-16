Younger Generations Are Hooked on ‘Fridge Cigarettes’ Instead of Tobacco

Move over, Marlboro. Gen Z has found a new way to get their “fix,” and it’s way less smoky. The latest viral trend taking over TikTok?

The “fridge cigarette.” No, it's not a trendy new nicotine product—it’s simply a cold, crisp can of Diet Coke, straight from the fridge, treated with the same reverence as a smoke break, but without the tar or tobacco.

As TikTok user @reallyrachelreno puts it in a now-viral video with over 3.5 million views, “Overheard someone call Diet Coke a ‘fridge cigarette’ and nothing’s been more true to me since.” Her caption? "Time for a crispy ciggy in the summer." It’s the drink version of a smoke break—a moment of pure ritual, refreshment, and wellness, if you will.

So, it seems like the wellness trend of the “Clean Girl” aesthetic is officially out, and the “Crispy Girl” is in. It’s all about that cold can of Diet Coke—crack it open, take a sip, and enjoy your very own fridge cigarette. Whether it’s a refreshing, crisp moment or a fun new catchphrase, Gen Z’s got their own way of chilling—one soda can at a time!