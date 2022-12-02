Your Dog Can Tell When You’re Having An Affair!

In a recent poll of more than 2,000 people, 60% reveal that they’ve met their lover while out walking the dog. And with the cost of living so high, a further 41% admit that they meet up with their lovers in their homes rather than at a hotel.

This change in dating behaviour means an increased risk that your spouse may find out, but now canine owners should be fearful of their pooch sniffing out their extramarital antics.

According to top dog behaviour and nutrition expert Anna Webb, though dogs don’t mentally understand the concept of cheating, they use their huge olfaction to sniff out where you’ve been.

This also includes who you’ve met, and what you’ve done – all from tiny scent particles deposited on your clothing. The dog expert also warns that dogs can read you through facial expressions, eye contact and body postures.

According to the behaviourist, dogs are so incredibly tuned into every mood and move their owners make – an Oscar-winning acting performance wouldn’t dupe them.

Your dog knows where you’ve been based on its sense of smell superpower.

When a new scent is sniffed, they will remember it, especially when it’s correlated with the owner’s mood. Does this scent mean my human is happy, sad, stressed out or anxious?

‘Dogs have 220 million scent receptors in their noses compared to our meagre five million.

‘So, they quite literally see with their noses. But added to that, dogs have a dedicated area in their brains where they store every scent they’ve encountered.

‘It’s like a huge computer- a scent memory bank. So all dogs have the power to be detectives on your antics.’

So, if your partner can read your dog or notice unusual traits as clues for when you’re out or walking through the door, it could give the game away.