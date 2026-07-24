Your Dog Could Cost You More Than $50,000... And We'd Still Call Them "Who's a Good Boy?" 🐶💸

If you've got a dog, you may want to sit down.

Preferably somewhere your golden retriever can't immediately jump into your lap.

According to new estimates, the average dog in Canada will cost you more than $50,000 over its lifetime.

That's a decent new car. A down payment on a house. Or about three trips to Costco with teenagers.

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On average, Canadians spend between $3,000 and just over $5,000 a year on a healthy dog. That's food, grooming, toys, treats, routine vet visits... and replacing the shoes they mysteriously "didn't chew."

But that's assuming everything goes perfectly. No emergency surgery. No swallowed socks.

No late-night trip to the emergency vet because someone thought eating a tennis ball was a personality trait. And if you've ever paid an emergency vet bill, you know the phrase,

"Money can't buy happiness..."

...was clearly written by someone without a Labrador.

Veterinary costs have climbed dramatically over the past few years, and treatments today can include everything from cancer care to knee surgery that rivals what humans receive.

Of course, ask any dog owner if they'd do it all again. The answer is usually, Absolutely."

Usually followed by, "Now excuse me while I buy my dog a $14 bag of freeze-dried salmon treats."

Because here's the truth. Your dog doesn't care if you're rich. They don't care what car you drive.

They don't care if you're wearing yesterday's sweatpants. They just think you're the greatest person on Earth.

And honestly...

That's probably worth every penny. 🐾❤️😂