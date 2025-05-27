Your Dog Might Be Stressed Because You Are — Here's Why

Feeling burned out after a long day at work? Well, bad news: your dog probably knows — and feels it too.

A new study published in Scientific Reports has found that work stress doesn’t just follow you home — it could be stressing out your pup as well.

Work Stress Isn’t Just Your Problem

Researchers looked at 85 working dog owners and asked them how often they stew over job drama after hours — a habit called “work-related rumination” (a fancy term for overthinking your 9-to-5 when you're off the clock).

Turns out, the more people mentally relived their workday frustrations, the more stressed their dogs seemed. We’re talking anxious behaviours like whining, pacing, restlessness, your furry friend going through it.

RELATED: Crocs For Dogs: The Ultimate Fashion Statement for Your Furry Friend!

Emotional Contagion Is Real — Even With Pets

You’ve probably heard of “emotional contagion” — it’s when emotions are so strong they rub off on others. Yep, dogs aren’t just cute goofballs; they’re super attuned to your vibe. Your tone of voice, body language, even how you close the fridge door — they’re paying attention.

And when you’re frazzled or zoned out because your boss sent a “quick email” at 9 p.m., your dog’s picking up that energy.

Routines Get Messy, and Dogs Feel It

The researchers also suggest that when you’re fixated on work stress, you might unintentionally slack on your dog-parent duties — fewer walks, less playtime, or inconsistent feeding schedules. That, too, can mess with your pet’s emotional health.

The Takeaway?

Next time you're spiralling about work, maybe don’t vent to your dog — instead, take them for a walk, play fetch, or just cuddle on the couch. It’ll calm you both down.

And hey, if you need another reason to log off on time, now you know: your dog’s mental health depends on it. 🐶💛