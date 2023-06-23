Your Home’s Curb Appeal Can Affect Your Love Life!

A recent survey of 2,000 people who are dating and own/rent a home with an outdoor space revealed that 73% said the exterior of a person’s home influences their level of attraction to them.

And 86% equate being able to take care of outdoor spaces with a potential partner’s caring ability.

What gives homes curb appeal? A mowed lawn, trimmed hedges and cleaned driveways…

Results also found being handy with a power tool and the ability to fix things around the house are far greater attractions than owning an expensive car.

However, half of the respondents would break up with someone who gave up on a DIY project easily.

This summer, nine in 10 also plan to set aside some time for DIY, with an average of three projects in the pipeline.

Some will tackle first-time outdoor projects, including laying out a walkway or path, building a planter box or constructing a fire pit.

On average, people plan to spend nearly $1,200 on their outdoor DIY creations.

WHAT GIVES A HOME CURB APPEAL?

Neatly trimmed yard – 67%

Trimmed hedges – 65%

Clean walkways/driveways – 64%

Blooming garden – 55%

Lush lawn – 53%

Clean siding – 52%

Porch seating – 50%

Clear gutters – 49%

Garden lights – 48%

A stone walkway – 43%

A new fence – 41%

A new mailbox – 31%

OUTDOOR DIY ACTIVITIES PEOPLE WOULD DO WITH A ROMANTIC PARTNER