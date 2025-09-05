Your Phone Is Making the Bathroom More Dangerous Than It Should Be 🚽📱
We already knew taking your phone to the bathroom was a little gross, but now there are stats to back up why it’s also risky for your health.
A new study found that scrolling while you’re on the toilet ups your risk of hemorrhoids by 46%. Yep, that doomscroll could literally come back to bite you in the butt.
What the Study Found
Researchers asked 125 adults about their bathroom habits right before they went in for colonoscopies. Two-thirds admitted they bring their phones in, mainly to catch up on news or scroll social media.
Doctors then checked for evidence of hemorrhoids, and the phone-users were almost 50% more likely to have them. This was true even after adjusting for things like fibre intake.
Time Is the Real Culprit
Experts say the real issue is sitting too long. Ideally, you should be in and out within five minutes. But 37% of people with their phones in hand lingered past that.
The study’s lead author even joked: if nothing’s happening after five minutes, maybe just step away and “try again later.” Translation? Your Instagram feed can wait.
💡 Canadian Takeaway: Scrolls belong on your couch, not your toilet. Give your bottom a break—your future self will thank you.
